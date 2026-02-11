Sri Lanka and Thailand conclude negotiations on landmark labour cooperation framework

The Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Bangkok has successfully facilitated and participated in a series of discussions and negotiations to finalize two key bilateral instruments on labour cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Kingdom of Thailand.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka, constructive negotiations were held virtually with the participation of relevant authorities from both countries to deliberate on the draft texts of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Labour Cooperation and the Agreement on the Employment of Sri Lankan Workers in Thailand.

Following comprehensive and cordial discussions, both sides finalized the two draft texts. The agreed documents will now be submitted to the respective governments for the necessary approvals prior to signature. The signing ceremony is expected to take place at the ministerial level during the first quarter of 2026, the statement said.

The statement also noted that the finalization of the MoU on Labour Cooperation and the Agreement on the Employment of Sri Lankan Workers in Thailand is the outcome of sustained engagement and close coordination between the relevant authorities of both countries.

This achievement follows the approval granted by the Thai Cabinet to recruit 10,000 Sri Lankan workers under a pilot project aimed at addressing labour shortages in Thailand.

The initiative is expected to provide structured and gainful employment opportunities for Sri Lankan workers in key sectors such as construction, agriculture and livestock, food and beverage, industry, educational institutions, aquatic animal processing, mining, and other areas.

The successful conclusion of these two legal instruments marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and Thailand, it added.

It reflects the shared commitment of both governments to ensuring safe, orderly, and mutually beneficial labour mobility, while safeguarding the rights and welfare of workers through a transparent and regulated framework.

The Sri Lankan delegation was led by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to Bangkok, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, along with officials of the Mission. It also included Dr. M. M. S. S. B. Yalegama, Additional Secretary (Foreign Employment), K. Nikarilkanth, Director (Foreign Employment), and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka, as well as representatives of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, including Chairman Koshala Wickramasinghe, General Manager D. D. P. Senanayake, and Additional General Manager (Foreign Relations) P. G. G. S. Yapa.

The Thai delegation was led by Sakdinath Sonthisakyothin, Assistant Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour. It further comprised Sadudee Kittisuwan, Director of the International Cooperation Bureau, Sureeporn Tuppasoot, Senior Expert on International Cooperation, and other officials from the Ministry of Labour and the Department of Employment of Thailand.