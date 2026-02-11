Sri Lankas Deputy Defence Minister attends World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

Sri Lankas Deputy Defence Minister attends World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

February 11, 2026   06:56 pm

Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara, has participated in the World Defense Show (WDS) 2026 in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following an official invitation.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the WDS 2026, currently taking place from February 8 to 12, has firmly established itself as a premier global platform for defence and security. 

The event brings together defence industry leaders, senior military officials, and high-level government representatives across the globe, facilitating vital dialogue and collaboration at the highest strategic level. 

The exhibition showcases cutting-edge advancements and innovations across air, land, sea, space, and security domains, while promoting collaboration, business development and discussions on the future integrated defence solutions, the statement said.

During the exhibition, Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara toured the extensive exhibition facilities and halls, featuring participation from more than 1,486 entities representing 89 countries. The event also includes numerous government institutions and leading national and international defence companies.

Additionally, the Deputy Minister is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with high-level government officials and senior military leadership, focusing on identifying concrete opportunities to deepen defence cooperation and further strengthen broader bilateral partnerships.

