Govt pursuing an independent foreign policy that does not favor any country  President

Govt pursuing an independent foreign policy that does not favor any country  President

February 11, 2026   07:30 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the government is working towards an independent foreign policy without adhering to any foreign nation while protecting Sri Lanka’s stability in the present conflict-ridden world.

“We expect our country to commit to a very good and strong foreign policy,” he said while participating in the Central Province program of the ‘Nation United’ national drive to eliminate the drug menace held in Nuwara Eliya today (11). 

The President said that although the world may appear peaceful on the surface, internally there is a world with various contradictions and conflicts. There are wars for market share, he stressed. 

“We are working for an independent foreign policy without adhering to any party while protecting our stability in this conflict-ridden world. It is an important factor in building our country.”

President Dissanayake further said that a strong public service is needed to build the country. 

“We are trying our best to create a very advanced and strong public service. We are providing necessary facilities including digitalization and vehicles. By providing all this, an efficient public service should be built,” he said. 

He stated that the public service should be made an attractive place and that the government has provided the highest salary increments for the public service. 

Dissanayake said the government is spending Rs. 330,000 million for public sector salary increases alone and that they have an aim to make the public service an attractive place as well as to provide a satisfying life to public servants.

“The state machinery is an important factor in the survival of our country,” he declared.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

Economic centers will not be privatized; Minister asserts despite concerns from traders (English)

Economic centers will not be privatized; Minister asserts despite concerns from traders (English)

Govt to mandate re-registration of information of those who obtained SIM cards before 2019 Aug. (English)

Govt to mandate re-registration of information of those who obtained SIM cards before 2019 Aug. (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Trinco HC to consider bail plea of Balangoda Kassapa Thero over Buddha statue incident on Feb. 11 (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)

Devotees continue to pay homage as exposition of sacred Devnimori relics enters penultimate day (English)