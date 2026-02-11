Govt pursuing an independent foreign policy that does not favor any country  President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the government is working towards an independent foreign policy without adhering to any foreign nation while protecting Sri Lanka’s stability in the present conflict-ridden world.

“We expect our country to commit to a very good and strong foreign policy,” he said while participating in the Central Province program of the ‘Nation United’ national drive to eliminate the drug menace held in Nuwara Eliya today (11).

The President said that although the world may appear peaceful on the surface, internally there is a world with various contradictions and conflicts. There are wars for market share, he stressed.

“We are working for an independent foreign policy without adhering to any party while protecting our stability in this conflict-ridden world. It is an important factor in building our country.”

President Dissanayake further said that a strong public service is needed to build the country.

“We are trying our best to create a very advanced and strong public service. We are providing necessary facilities including digitalization and vehicles. By providing all this, an efficient public service should be built,” he said.

He stated that the public service should be made an attractive place and that the government has provided the highest salary increments for the public service.

Dissanayake said the government is spending Rs. 330,000 million for public sector salary increases alone and that they have an aim to make the public service an attractive place as well as to provide a satisfying life to public servants.

“The state machinery is an important factor in the survival of our country,” he declared.