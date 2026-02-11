Sri Lanka Police strengthens safety measures amid surge in water-related incidents

Sri Lanka Police says that a significant increase in water-related accidents has been observed across the country.

In response to this concerning trend, the Sri Lanka Police Marine Division has implemented several enhanced safety measures, deploying additional lifeguards and specialized rescue equipment to ensure the safety of local residents, foreign nationals, and tourists engaging in water-based activities, it said.

Under the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Marine Division has expanded operational coverage to 31 of the 48 Territorial Police Divisions island-wide. Special focus has been given to high-risk water bodies and coastal areas where incidents are frequently reported, according to the Police Media Division.

As part of these measures, 71 lifeguard units have been established nationwide, with 308 highly trained and experienced police officers assigned to lifesaving duties under the Marine Division. The Sri Lanka Police also expressed sincere appreciation for the Division’s continued support in public awareness and operational coordination.

Lives Saved Through Lifeguard Operations

The proactive measures taken by the Marine Division have resulted in numerous successful rescue operations:

• In 2025, 151 local tourists were rescued.

• In 2025, 96 foreign tourists were also saved.

• During the first one and a half months of 2026 alone, 17 local tourists and 16 Foreign Nationals have been rescued from life-threatening situations.

Police said that while these rescues are commendable, it is also necessary to highlight the tragic loss of life reported nationwide:

• In 2024, 595 water-related fatalities were recorded.

• In 2025, 388 individuals lost their lives.

• In the first one and a half months of 2026, 24 deaths have already been reported.

These figures underscore the urgent need for heightened public awareness and strict adherence to safety guidelines, the statement said.

Public Safety Advisory

Sri Lanka Police strongly urged all local residents, foreign visitors, tourists, and especially children to strictly observe and comply with warning signs displayed at beaches, rivers, reservoirs, and other water bodies.

Special caution must be exercised in areas marked with Red flags, as these indicate dangerous conditions. Unfortunately, it has been observed that some individuals disregard such warnings, placing themselves at serious risk, the statement noted.

The public is advised to:

• Always seek assistance from police lifeguards whenever possible.

• Avoid swimming in unfamiliar or unsafe locations.

• Refrain from entering the water when under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as many fatalities have been linked to such circumstances.

• Stay away from rough rocks, strong currents, submerged hazards, deep or hidden pits, and unstable coastal areas.

• Exercise close supervision of children during swimming activities, at pools, beaches, rivers, and during outings or picnics.

Parents and guardians are strongly reminded to remain vigilant, as many accidents involving children occur due to a lack of adequate supervision, the statement further added.

Sri Lanka Police reiterated that public safety is a top priority and the Police Marine Division remains ready to assist and protect all individuals engaging in water-based activities, emphasizing that cooperation from the public is essential to prevent further tragedies and safeguard lives.