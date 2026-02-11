Standing up for Buddhism and Maha Sangha is not racism  Namal

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organizer and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa stated that standing up for Buddhism, the Buddha Sasana, and the Maha Sangha is not racism.

He made these remarks at a media briefing held today (11) at the party office on Nelum Mawatha.

Rajapaksa stated that although he is a Sinhala Buddhist, he remains committed to safeguarding other cultures, languages, and religions in the country as well.

“We stand for Sinhala Buddhism because the majority of the people in this country are Buddhists. And we are Buddhists in this country. So, we stand for the people of this country and for Buddhists.”

“Standing up for Buddhism, for the Buddha Sasana, and for the Maha Sangha is not racism,” he said.

He further emphasized that the SLPP seeks not only to protect Buddhist culture and philosophy, but also to ensure the protection of all religions and cultures in Sri Lanka.

“This country was built on a Buddhist foundation. It is possible to protect all religions in the country. That is why we are not afraid,” he added.

Rajapaksa also noted that his belief in his own religion and culture enables him to respect and protect others.

“I am a Sinhala Buddhist. I have been able to protect other cultures because I believe in my culture and religion. Those who do not believe in a religion cannot protect someone else’s language or religion,” he said.

Commenting further, Rajapaksa claimed that the government is uncertain about whether to proceed with elections or imprison him before holding elections.

“The government needs to decide whether to hold elections or put me in jail and then hold elections, or go to elections before that. The Government is in a dilemma,” he said.

He further stated that pointing fingers at him would not help achieve anything.

Rajapaksa also stressed the need for strong leadership in the country, claiming that Sri Lanka is facing a shortage of capable leaders.

“I believe that leaders should emerge. The people will elect a good person. In the end, puppets who are led by others will emerge as leaders if true leadership does not develop,” he said.

He added that political parties must begin preparing the next generation of leadership, asserting that the public will ultimately choose suitable leaders.