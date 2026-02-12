Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm likely in some areas

Showers will occur at times in Central, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in NuwaraEliya, Matale, Badulla and Polonnaruwa districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages

caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.