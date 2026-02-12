Sri Lanka, EU to hold Joint Commission meeting today

Sri Lanka and the European Union (EU) will hold the 27th Session of the EU-Sri Lanka Joint Commission in Colombo today (12).

The high-level meeting will bring together senior officials from both sides to review and strengthen partnership across several areas including governance, human rights, trade, development cooperation, and other bilateral and regional priorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Joint Commission will be co-chaired by Aruni Ranaraja, the Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism and Paola Pampaloni, the Acting Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The visiting EU delegation will also meet with senior Sri Lankan dignitaries to discuss collaborative approaches and concrete next steps to strengthen the ongoing partnership, the Ministry added.