Sri Lanka extend condolences over mass shooting in Canada

Sri Lanka extend condolences over mass shooting in Canada

February 12, 2026   07:34 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath has extended his condolences to the Government and people of Canada over the mass shooting that occurred yesterday in British Columbia.

A total of nine people died while at least 25 others were injured in the shooting.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said he is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at a school in British Columbia, Canada.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath added,

“On behalf of the Government and people of Sri Lanka, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. May they find strength, comfort, and peace during this profoundly difficult time.”

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old has been named as the suspect in a shooting that killed eight people and injured dozens more in British Columbia, Canada.

Police said Jesse Van Rootselaar was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot injury. The motive for the attack is not yet known.

Six people were killed and at least 25 others were injured at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Two others - the suspect’s mother, 39, and step-brother, 11 - were found dead at a nearby home.

Authorities said Van Rootselaar was born a biological male but identified as a woman.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Twelve accused sentenced to death over murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala (English)

Twelve accused sentenced to death over murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader MP Dilith Jayaweera inspects cyclone-damaged Niyamgamdora Temple (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader MP Dilith Jayaweera inspects cyclone-damaged Niyamgamdora Temple (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

Economic centers will not be privatized; Minister asserts despite concerns from traders (English)

Economic centers will not be privatized; Minister asserts despite concerns from traders (English)