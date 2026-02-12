Sri Lanka extend condolences over mass shooting in Canada

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath has extended his condolences to the Government and people of Canada over the mass shooting that occurred yesterday in British Columbia.

A total of nine people died while at least 25 others were injured in the shooting.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said he is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at a school in British Columbia, Canada.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath added,

“On behalf of the Government and people of Sri Lanka, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. May they find strength, comfort, and peace during this profoundly difficult time.”

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old has been named as the suspect in a shooting that killed eight people and injured dozens more in British Columbia, Canada.

Police said Jesse Van Rootselaar was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot injury. The motive for the attack is not yet known.

Six people were killed and at least 25 others were injured at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Two others - the suspect’s mother, 39, and step-brother, 11 - were found dead at a nearby home.

Authorities said Van Rootselaar was born a biological male but identified as a woman.