Sri Lanka Navy earns US$ 600,000 in four months from merchant vessel security operations

The Sri Lanka Navy has generated nearly US$ 600,000 in foreign exchange within four months by providing security services to international merchant vessels.

Director General of Naval Operations Rear Admiral Harsha de Silva noted the Navy generated US$ 598,250 from October 3, 2025 — when the programme was launched — through agreements with foreign private maritime security companies.

Under the initiative, the Navy facilitates logistical and operational support for security teams deployed on commercial vessels, creating a new revenue stream in foreign currency.

Rear Admiral de Silva revealed these figures while addressing a media briefing on the programme.