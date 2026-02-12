Sri Lanka Navy earns US$ 600,000 in four months from merchant vessel security operations
February 12, 2026 07:52 am
The Sri Lanka Navy has generated nearly US$ 600,000 in foreign exchange within four months by providing security services to international merchant vessels.
Director General of Naval Operations Rear Admiral Harsha de Silva noted the Navy generated US$ 598,250 from October 3, 2025 — when the programme was launched — through agreements with foreign private maritime security companies.
Under the initiative, the Navy facilitates logistical and operational support for security teams deployed on commercial vessels, creating a new revenue stream in foreign currency.
Rear Admiral de Silva revealed these figures while addressing a media briefing on the programme.