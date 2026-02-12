Worker injured in fire at fireworks workshop in Andiambalama

February 12, 2026   08:21 am

A 35-year-old worker has been hospitalized following a fire that broke out at a fireworks workshop in Andiambalama, Katunayake.

The incident occurred yesterday (11).

The worker, a resident of Mahiyanganaya, sustained burn injuries and was admitted to the Negombo Hospital for treatment.

Police officers from the Katunayake Police Station, together with area residents, acted swiftly to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Katunayake Police have launched further investigations.

