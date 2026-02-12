Narcotics, firearm and forged number plates seized following interrogation of female suspect

February 12, 2026   08:41 am

A stock of narcotics, a firearm and several forged vehicle number plates have been uncovered by officers attached to the Mount Lavinia Police based on information revealed during the interrogation of a detained female suspect.

The suspect, a resident of Ratmalana, had initially been arrested by Mount Lavinia Police for the possession of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) and was being questioned under a detention order as part of further investigations.

Acting on information obtained from the suspect, investigating officers last evening raided a house located on Pirivena Road in Mount Lavinia.

During the raid, police seized, 10 grams and 260 milligrams of ‘Ice’, Rs. 800,000 in cash, a firearm, a live round of ammunition, eight forged number plates for motorcycles, four forged number plates for three-wheelers, eighteen forged number plates for cars, an electronic weighing scale, two gold chains, a gold bangle and a gold ring.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the items had been received by the suspect from an organized gang member involved in narcotics trafficking.

The Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

