24 deaths by drowning so far this year Police
February 12, 2026 08:58 am
A total of 24 individuals have died due to drowning incidents so far this year, police stated.
Accordingly, a special awareness and life-saving programme has been launched targeting high-risk areas where such accidents frequently occur and ensure public safety, Police Media Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler said.
The Police Media Spokesman made these remarks while addressing a media briefing in Colombo.