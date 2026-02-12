Police warn of circulation of emails using name of CID Director

Police warn of circulation of emails using name of CID Director

February 12, 2026   10:30 am

It has come to the attention of the authorities that an individual or group is currently circulating a fraudulent email to the general public, falsely claiming to be from the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Shani Abeysekara, the Police Media Division said in a statement.
 
The Criminal Investigation Department has also confirmed that the email was not issued or authorized by the CID.

The fraudulent emails, sent from the addresses http://noucinatacha20@gmail.com and police http://cid.lk@gmail.com, are believed to have been circulated with the intention of misleading the public, committing financial fraud, or unlawfully obtaining personal information, the Police Media Division warned.

The CID has initiated investigations to identify the individuals or groups responsible for sending these deceptive messages and to pursue appropriate legal action against them, police added.

Police have also urged the general public to exercise caution and refrain from sharing any personal or confidential information in response to emails received from the said e-mail addresses.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Twelve accused sentenced to death over murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala (English)

Twelve accused sentenced to death over murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader MP Dilith Jayaweera inspects cyclone-damaged Niyamgamdora Temple (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader MP Dilith Jayaweera inspects cyclone-damaged Niyamgamdora Temple (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)