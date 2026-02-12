Police warn of circulation of emails using name of CID Director

It has come to the attention of the authorities that an individual or group is currently circulating a fraudulent email to the general public, falsely claiming to be from the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Shani Abeysekara, the Police Media Division said in a statement.



The Criminal Investigation Department has also confirmed that the email was not issued or authorized by the CID.

The fraudulent emails, sent from the addresses http://noucinatacha20@gmail.com and police http://cid.lk@gmail.com, are believed to have been circulated with the intention of misleading the public, committing financial fraud, or unlawfully obtaining personal information, the Police Media Division warned.

The CID has initiated investigations to identify the individuals or groups responsible for sending these deceptive messages and to pursue appropriate legal action against them, police added.

Police have also urged the general public to exercise caution and refrain from sharing any personal or confidential information in response to emails received from the said e-mail addresses.