The ‘Karachi Declaration’ reaffirming shared commitment to democratic governance, parliamentary accountability, inclusivity, responsible innovation and sustainable peace to address numerous challenges such as declining public trust, misinformation, and rapid technological change through cooperation and Parliamentary diplomacy has been adopted.

The declaration was adopted during a visit by a Sri Lankan Parliamentary delegation to Pakistan.

The delegation led by Dr. Rizvie Salih, MP, the Deputy Speaker and Chair of Committees, participated in the 7th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia Regional Conference, 2nd Joint CPA Asia Camp; South-East Asia Regional Conference, held in Karachi, Pakistan.

The Sri Lankan delegation comprised Deputy Minister of Power Ajith Agalakada, Parliamentarians Arkam Ilyas, Sujeewa Dissanayake and Sujith Sanjaya Perera, the Department of Communications said in a statement.



The Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Asia Regional Conference was graced by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, and the conference brought together Presiding Officers, Parliamentarians and Parliamentary officials from across Asia and South-East Asia, including representatives from Pakistan, Maldives and Malaysia and several provincial and state legislatures.

During Plenary Session I on “Peace and Democratic Trust: Parliaments as Engines of Reconciliation,” the Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih highlighted Sri Lanka’s experience in rebuilding democratic trust following recent economic and political challenges.

He emphasized that modern Parliaments must function as institutions that listen, promote dialogue and strengthen accountability through transparency, inclusive oversight committees, anti-corruption mechanisms and youth engagement, noting that reconciliation and trust are essential foundations for lasting peace and democratic stability.

At the breakout session on “Parliamentary Education: Inculcating Democratic Principles in Everyday Living,” the Deputy Speaker explained Sri Lanka’s structured civic education framework, student Parliament programmes, youth Parliament initiatives and public outreach activities of Parliament, underscoring the importance of educating citizens from school level to adulthood on democratic governance and Parliamentary accountability, the statement said.

The Conference concluded with the adoption of the Karachi Declaration, in which participating delegations reaffirmed their shared commitment to democratic governance, constitutionalism, Parliamentary accountability, inclusivity, responsible innovation and sustainable peace, while recognizing the need for transparent, participatory and forward looking Parliaments to address challenges such as declining public trust, misinformation, social exclusion, climate vulnerability and rapid technological change through cooperation and Parliamentary diplomacy.