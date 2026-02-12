Bus drivers, conductors arrested while being under the influence of drugs in Piliyandala

A total of seven drivers and conductors employed on private passenger buses have been arrested for operating while under the influence of drugs.

The arrests were made following random drug tests conducted on drivers and conductors of private buses operating from the Piliyandala Main Bus Stand and travelling through Piliyandala town.

The tests were carried out within a special mobile unit deployed by the National Transport Medical Institute (NTMI) at the Piliyandala Main Bus Stand.

A total of 170 bus drivers and conductors were subjected to testing during the operation, which lasted nearly five hours.

The programme was jointly conducted by the Nugegoda branch of the NTMI and the Piliyandala Police.

Drivers and conductors operating on Route No. 120 (Kesbewa–Pettah), Route No. 255 (Mount Lavinia–Kottawa), Route No. 162 (Piliyandala–Bandaragama), Route No. 341 (Piliyandala–Maharagama), Route No. 341/2 (via Karadiyana–Maharagama), Route No. 342 (Piliyandala–Kottawa), Route No. 157 (Kahapola–Piliyandala), and Route No. 157/1 (Piliyandala–Makandana) underwent the tests.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Piliyandala Police.