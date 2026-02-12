Bus drivers, conductors arrested while being under the influence of drugs in Piliyandala

Bus drivers, conductors arrested while being under the influence of drugs in Piliyandala

February 12, 2026   12:00 pm

A total of seven drivers and conductors employed on private passenger buses have been arrested for operating while under the influence of drugs.

The arrests were made following random drug tests conducted on drivers and conductors of private buses operating from the Piliyandala Main Bus Stand and travelling through Piliyandala town.

The tests were carried out within a special mobile unit deployed by the National Transport Medical Institute (NTMI) at the Piliyandala Main Bus Stand.

A total of 170 bus drivers and conductors were subjected to testing during the operation, which lasted nearly five hours.

The programme was jointly conducted by the Nugegoda branch of the NTMI and the Piliyandala Police.

Drivers and conductors operating on Route No. 120 (Kesbewa–Pettah), Route No. 255 (Mount Lavinia–Kottawa), Route No. 162 (Piliyandala–Bandaragama), Route No. 341 (Piliyandala–Maharagama), Route No. 341/2 (via Karadiyana–Maharagama), Route No. 342 (Piliyandala–Kottawa), Route No. 157 (Kahapola–Piliyandala), and Route No. 157/1 (Piliyandala–Makandana) underwent the tests.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Piliyandala Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Twelve accused sentenced to death over murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala (English)

Twelve accused sentenced to death over murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader MP Dilith Jayaweera inspects cyclone-damaged Niyamgamdora Temple (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader MP Dilith Jayaweera inspects cyclone-damaged Niyamgamdora Temple (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)