Issuance of passports and visas suspended due to system outage at Dept. of Immigration and Emigration

The issuance of passports and visas have been temporarily suspended due to a technical issue in the system of the Department of Immigration and Emigration, the Department has announced.

Issuance of passports and visas will resume immediately upon restoration of the system, the Department added.

Accordingly, officials are taking measures to restore the system.

For further information, the public has been requested to contact the department via 011 210 1540 / 011 210 1545 or visit the official website of the Department.