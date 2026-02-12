Mamdani calls for 2% tax hike on wealthy New Yorkers

February 12, 2026   12:19 pm

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday has called for a two percent tax increase for New Yorkers making over a million dollars a year, along with a hike in the state’s corporate tax rate, proposals he originally championed during his campaign.

During testimony before the New York State Senate’s 2026 budget hearing, Mamdani, a Democrat, said the city’s budget gap has decreased from $12 billion to $7 billion by “assuming an aggressive posture on savings without compromising city services, incorporating updated revenue and bonus estimates, and using in-year reserves.”

Despite a narrowing of the budget shortfall, Mamdani said, New York is “placed on a ledge.”

“I believe the wealthiest individuals and most profitable corporations should contribute a little more so that everyone can live lives of dignity,” said Mamdani, who will release the city’s preliminary budget on Tuesday.

“That’s why—along with raising the corporate tax—I’m asking for a 2% personal income tax increase on the most affluent New Yorkers.”

Mamdani said a two percent tax increase would resolve nearly half of the city’s budget deficit. He campaigned to increase the New York’s corporate rate from 7.25% to 11.5%.

Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul would have to approve any tax increases proposed by Mamdani.

A spokesperson for Hochul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The governor, who presented her budget last month, has reiterated her opposition to any tax hikes in the state.

“We’re able to make transformative investments in our future. Without raising taxes.

Without saddling the next generation with mounds of debt,” Hochul said last month.

Source: Reuters 
--Agencies 

