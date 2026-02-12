Three students injured after boundary wall collapse at Borella school

Three 16-year-old students have sustained injuries when a boundary wall of the C.W.W. Kannangara College in Borella collapsed earlier today (12), police stated.

The incident occurred when a backhoe operated by workers of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) for renovation work crashed into the boundary wall.

The falling debris trapped three students who were in the vicinity at the time, police stated.

The injured students were rescued and rushed to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

Police said one of the students remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The 48-year-old backhoe operator has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Borella Police are conducting further investigations.