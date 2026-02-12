SC concludes hearing of FRs against appointment of Deshabandu Tennakoon as IGP

SC concludes hearing of FRs against appointment of Deshabandu Tennakoon as IGP

February 12, 2026   12:59 pm

The Supreme Court today (12) concluded the hearing of the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed challenging the appointment of Deshabandu Tennakoon as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in 2024.

Court decided to conclude the hearing of the case with the consent of the petitioners, based on the facts presented in an affidavit submitted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in relation to the case.

The petitions were taken up before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, and Justices Achala Wengappuli and Mahinda Samayawardhena, Ada Derana reporter said.

