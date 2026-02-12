Russia sends hundreds of missiles, drones at Ukraine

Russia sends hundreds of missiles, drones at Ukraine

February 12, 2026   02:19 pm

Russia pounded Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles overnight on Thursday, targeting energy systems and injuring at least seven people in the capital Kyiv, and the cities of Dnipro and Odesa, officials said.

“Hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles targeted energy systems, depriving people of power, heating, and water,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X.

Two people were hurt in a “massive” attack on Kyiv, which also hit various buildings, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko said on Telegram there had been hits on both residential and non-residential buildings on both sides of the Dnipro River bisecting the city.

Fragments had fallen near two residential buildings in one district, but no fire had broken out.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions resound in the city.

Four people, including a baby boy and a four-year-old girl, were hurt in a missile and drone attack on the southeastern city of Dnipro and surrounding district, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said on Telegram.

One person was hurt in a drone attack on the southern city of Odesa on the Black Sea, which also damaged an infrastructure facility and an apartment building where a fire broke out at an upper floor, head of the city’s military administration, Serhiy Lysak said.

Lysak also said that a fire engulfed pavilions at one of the city’s markets and damaged a supermarket building.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said that energy infrastructure was damaged in Odesa district.

‘BLOW TO PEACE EFFORTS’

“Each such strike is a blow to peace efforts aimed at ending the war. Russia must be forced to take diplomacy seriously and de-escalate,” Sybiha said.

Ukrainian officials have met Russian officials under U.S. mediation in Abu Dhabi in the latest U.S. push to end the war.

But the talks so far have failed to resolve differences over Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, sources say, and Russia has pressed on with attacks often focused on Ukrainian energy facilities in the depths of a harsh winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday the U.S. needed to put more pressure on Russia if it wanted the war to end by summer.

Source: Reuters 
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Twelve accused sentenced to death over murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala (English)

Twelve accused sentenced to death over murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader MP Dilith Jayaweera inspects cyclone-damaged Niyamgamdora Temple (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader MP Dilith Jayaweera inspects cyclone-damaged Niyamgamdora Temple (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Let's not merely focus on Uganda money;Several corruption probes underway - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)

SLTDA will revoke approval for LGBTQ tourism initiative in Sri Lanka; AG informs Appeals Court (English)