Issuance of passports and visas resumes at Immigration Dept.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has announced that the issuance of passports and visas has now resumed following a temporary suspension caused by a technical issue in its system.

According to the Department, services were temporarily suspended earlier today due to a technical issue in the Department’s system, which affected the processing of both passports and visas.

The Department noted that the issuance of passports and visas will resume once restoration of the system is completed.

For further information, the public has been requested to contact the department via 011 210 1540 / 011 210 1545 or visit the official website of the Department.