Zohara Buhary loses seat in Colombo Municipal Council

Zohara Buhary, who had faced disciplinary action from the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) for voting in favour of the CMC’s Budget proposal, has lost her seat in the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) after she was removed from the party.

The SLMC has decided to take disciplinary action and suspend the party membership of Buhary due to her voting in support of the council’s budget, presented by the ruling NPP, in violation of the party’s directive.

Accordingly, a Gazette notification has been issued by the Returning Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council declaring that Mrs. Fathima Zohara Buhary has vacated her office of member of the Municipal Council as she has been ceased to be a member of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress.