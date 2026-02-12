Hearing of Sathosa case against ex-minister Johnston postponed to March

The Colombo High Court today (12) ordered that further hearing of the case filed against former Minister Johnston Fernando and two others be postponed until March 6, 2026.

The case was taken up today before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, Ada Derana reporter said.

Former Minister Johnston Fernando and former Operational Director of Sathosa, Mohamed Shakir, who are currently in remand custody in connection with another case, were produced before court by prison officials.

After considering the submissions made, the judge ordered that the further hearing of the case be postponed to March 6, 2026.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has filed the case against former Minister Johnston Fernando, former Sathosa Chairman Eraj Fernando, and its former Operational Director Mohamed Shakir, alleging that during the period from 2010 to 2014, while serving as Trade Minister, Johnston Fernando caused a loss to the government by deploying Sathosa employees for political activities, and removing them from their official duties.