Sri Lanka Police issues guidelines for lost or stolen mobile phone

Sri Lanka Police has issued a public advisory highlighting the growing number of complaints related to lost, misplaced, and stolen mobile phones reported daily to police stations across the island.

The police warned that when a mobile phone is lost or stolen, there is a significant risk of misuse if it falls into the hands of unauthorized individuals.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant and take immediate precautionary measures, as lost or stolen mobile phones are frequently used for anti-social, unlawful, and illicit activities. In many such cases, the legitimate owners of the devices become victims, police said.

According to complaints received to date, criminals have been able to exploit mobile phones containing sensitive data, including financial details, personal information, photographs, and other confidential material, to carry out unlawful activities.

The police outlined several important steps to be followed if a mobile phone is lost or stolen:

Immediately deactivate the SIM card through the relevant service provider. This prevents third parties from using the phone for illegal or anti-social activities and facilitates the recovery process if the device is in another person’s possession.

Provide the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number when lodging a complaint with the Sri Lanka Police.

Keep a secure record of the IMEI number and service details in advance. The IMEI number can be obtained by dialing *#06# on the mobile phone.

The Sri Lanka Police has also introduced a software-based system to trace mobile phones. Individuals can register their details by visiting the official website,http://ineed.police.lk. Upon submission of the required information, the police will initiate appropriate action, the statement said.

In 2024, the Sri Lanka Police recovered 2,796 lost mobile phones and returned them to their rightful owners. Additionally, 928 stolen mobile phones were released to the public following accurate data verification, and legal action was instituted against the offenders.

In 2025, approximately 2,355 lost mobile phones were recovered, while 1,019 individuals found in possession of stolen phones were apprehended and legal proceedings initiated against them.

The police further urged anyone who finds property that does not belong to them to immediately hand it over to the nearest police station or a police officer and obtain an acknowledgment receipt or officially lodge a report.

Retaining property that does not belong to oneself constitutes a criminal offense under the Sri Lanka Penal Code, classified as criminal misappropriation. This offense carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, according to police.

Moreover, any individual who knowingly purchases stolen mobile phones or other stolen property at a reduced price and retains such items commits an offense punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment.

The police also advised that when purchasing a new or second-hand mobile phone, members of the public can verify whether the device has been reported lost or stolen through the “Find Genuine Phone” feature available in the “I Need” system.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Police urged the public to exercise due diligence regarding the source and authenticity of mobile phones prior to purchase.