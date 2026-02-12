The mortuary at the Tangalle Base Hospital is facing a severe space shortage, forcing hospital staff to place the bodies of deceased persons covered in ice on trolleys in the corridor outside the morgue.

The bodies of persons who die at several regional and district hospitals including Beliatta, Nakulugamuwa, Ranna, Angunakolapelessa and Weeraketiya, as well as victims of accidents in the region, are brought to the Tangalle Base Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Accordingly, until these examinations are completed, the bodies are kept at the Tangalle Hospital’s morgue.

However, the hospital has been experiencing immense difficulties for the past four years due to inadequate freezer facilities.

Hospital staff state that the old morgue had a freezer capable of storing six bodies at a time, but it has now deteriorated beyond repair and has become unusable.

The new morgue currently has only one freezer with a capacity to store two bodies, which is insufficient.

As a result, the hospital is now unable to properly store bodies when the morgue reaches full capacity.

This morning (12), with the mortuary filled, staff were compelled to place three bodies covered in ice in the corridor outside the morgue, while another body was kept on a trolley outside the freezer.

Relatives of the deceased were also forced to bring ice for this purpose, facing great hardship and distress due to the situation.

Hospital staff stated that the issue has been repeatedly brought to the attention of health authorities for a long time, but no effective solution has been provided so far.