Passport applicants requested not to visit Immigration Dept. offices tomorrow

The Ministry of Public Security has requested applicants for passports not to arrive at the Department of Immigration and Emigration’s head office in Battaramulla or any of its regional offices tomorrow (13), as the computer system breakdown has still not been restored.

The Ministry stated that normal services will resume on Monday (16) and also noted that priority will be given to today’s (12) applicants when services resume.

The issuance of passports and visas were temporarily suspended earlier today due to a technical issue in the Department’s system, which affected the processing of both passports and visas.

The Department noted that the issuance of passports and visas will resume on Monday (16) once restoration of the system is completed.

For further information, the public has been requested to contact the department via 011 210 1540 / 011 210 1545 or visit the official website of the Department.