ADB re-affirms long-term support for Sri Lanka in meeting with President

The newly appointed Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Sri Lanka, Ms Shannon Cowlin, paid a courtesy call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (12), reaffirming the ADB’s continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s development priorities.

The meeting marked the formal introduction of the newly appointed ADB Country Director for Sri Lanka, who was presented to the President by the Regional Director overseeing the country portfolio, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

During the meeting, ADB representatives reaffirmed the President of sustained assistance under the Bank’s ongoing programme. The discussions reflected the strong partnership between Sri Lanka and the ADB and the institution’s satisfaction with the implementation of its programmes in the country, it said.

ADB representatives expressed satisfaction with the manner in which Sri Lanka has implemented ADB-supported programmes and the effectiveness of institutional coordination. They reiterated the Bank’s intention to continue and deepen its engagement, building on the strong partnership established over the years.

Key focus areas included post-Cyclone Ditwah response and recovery priorities, with emphasis on strengthening resilience and accelerating reconstruction efforts, the statement added.

President Dissanayake emphasised that economic progress must translate into tangible benefits for the people, particularly in vulnerable regions. Highlighting the long-standing environmental impact in the Central Highlands and mountainous areas, the President underscored the urgent need to restore ecosystems, protect water sources and ensure sustainable livelihoods for affected communities.

He welcomed ADB’s willingness to extend assistance to address these challenges, noting its importance for long-term national resilience.

The discussions reaffirmed Sri Lanka and ADB’s shared commitment to inclusive and sustainable development, while reviewing ongoing cooperation and future engagement, including budgetary support, planned investments from 2026 onwards and forthcoming visit by the President of the Asian Development Bank in mid-2026.

Participants from the Asian Development Bank included Ms Sona Shrestha, Director General, South Asia Department (SARD), Ms Lilia Aleksanyan, Senior Country Economist and Ms Lakshini Fernando, Principal Economics Officer.

Meanwhile, the discussion also included the participation of Professor Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development; Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Treasury; and Mr. G. N. R. D. Aponsu, Senior Additional Secretary to the President.

--PMD--