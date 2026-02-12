Police urge public cooperation to curb crime, drug trafficking and corruption

Sri Lanka Police say it is currently implementing a nationwide initiative aimed at completely eradicating the growing menace of drug trafficking across the country.

According to the Police Media Division, comprehensive measures are being undertaken in line with directives issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to strengthen drug prevention efforts.

The primary objectives of the initiative are to suppress the supply of illegal narcotics, reduce the demand for drugs, rehabilitate individuals affected by addiction, and prevent substance abuse.

The statement noted that through these efforts, the Sri Lanka Police has been able to gather valuable intelligence by empowering and engaging communities in the fight against drugs.

Based on information received, police officers operate around the clock to carry out successful drug raids, apprehend individuals involved in criminal activities, and minimize crime, thereby ensuring that the public can live in safety and without fear.

The Sri Lanka Police continues to conduct special operations and targeted raids, establish mobile roadblocks, and carry out inspections of vehicles and individuals to further safeguard this peaceful environment. These measures have reportedly yielded significant positive results in recent times, the statement said.

The Police Headquarters emphasized that it is the duty and civic responsibility of every citizen to cooperate during such lawful inspections conducted by police officers and requests the public to provide their fullest support in this regard.

The statement added that suspicious behavior by individuals or vehicles, or failure to comply with lawful police orders, may give rise to reasonable suspicion of involvement in criminal, drug-related, or other unlawful activities.

Therefore, the Sri Lanka Police urged all members of the public to act as disciplined and law-abiding citizens and to provide their fullest cooperation to officers in the execution of their duties.