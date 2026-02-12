Providing equal opportunities to all school children a key objective of govt - PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that in order to achieve the transformative change expected as a nation, it is essential to develop strong human resources, and that the Government’s priority is to provide children with a standard and quality education.

The Prime Minister made these remarks today (12) during an educational inspection tour in the Hambantota District, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

During the visit, the Prime Minister toured Beliatta Ruhunu Vijayaba National School and its Primary Section, where she observed the new workbooks introduced for Grade One students in 2026, reviewed the progress of the core curriculum, and inspected classroom activities.

Addressing a discussion with teachers, the Prime Minister emphasized that the Government values the contribution of teachers in building a civilized society.

She noted that steps have already been initiated to establish an Education Council to enhance teacher professionalism and ensure the delivery of quality education, the statement said.

The Prime Minister further stated that eliminating disparities in infrastructure among schools and providing equal opportunities to all children is a key objective of the Government.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister visited Weeraketiya Rajapaksha Primary School, observed Grade One classrooms implementing new educational reforms, reviewed teaching methodologies, and engaged in a friendly interaction with students.

She later met with teachers of Weeraketiya Central College and its Primary Section, where discussions focused on challenges in conducting Advanced Level (A/L) classes and strategies to retain Advanced Level students within the school system.

The Prime Minister also visited Hambantota Lunama Dutugemunu Maha Vidyalaya, where she drew attention to the low student population despite the availability of infrastructure.

She stressed that proper planning by school administration is needed to increase student enrolment and highlighted that well-equipped schools could be better utilized in forthcoming reform initiatives.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also visited Naigala Rajamaha Viharaya and paid respect to the Chief Incumbent, Venerable Wakamulle Uditha Thero, it added.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Hambantota District Coordination Committee Nihal Galappatti, Deputy Ministers Ruwan Senarath and Aravinda Senarath, several Members of Parliament, and education officials.