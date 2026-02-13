Low-pressure area likely to form over southeastern Bay of Bengal  Met. Dept

February 13, 2026   11:24 am

The Department of Meteorology has stated that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around February 15.

A special weather bulletin regarding this was issued by the Department at 10:30 a.m. today (13).

Accordingly, the general public has been advised to remain attentive to future forecasts and weather bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

