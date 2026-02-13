Over 800 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids yesterday: Police

A total of 820 individuals were arrested during island-wide raids conducted yesterday (12) under the “Nation United – National Drive” campaign.

The operation, carried out by the police, focused on disrupting the island-wide supply of narcotics, reducing demand for narcotics, expanding enforcement actions, rehabilitating addicts, implementing prevention programs, and empowering communities against drug abuse.

Accordingly, 250 raids related to heroin were carried out in this operation, in which 331 grams of heroin were seized by the police.

Additionally, 322 raids were carried out targeting “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine), resulting in the seizure of 2 kilograms and 247 grams of “Ice”.

Cannabis seizures during the operation totaled 25 kilograms and 565 grams, the police said.

Among the arrested suspects, four individuals have been referred for rehabilitation and detention orders have been obtained for 18 suspects, the police said.