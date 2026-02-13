Vehicle importers predict price hikes with new tax from April 1

The Vehicle Importers’ Association of Sri Lanka (VIASL) has stated that a 2.5% tax has been introduced on imported vehicles, effective from April 01, 2026.

The Spokesperson of the association Arosha Rodrigo clarified that this tax was approved in the 2026 Budget and will not affect vehicles currently undergoing the clearing process.

He further pointed out that the tax will be collected directly by Sri Lanka Customs.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today (13), he stated:

“Due to the high value of a vehicle, a 2.5% tax is a significant addition. Simply put, the price of a vehicle worth Rs. 10 million will increase by around Rs. 250,000. Therefore, a notable increase in vehicle prices can be expected with the addition of this tax.”

However, he noted that presently there is high enthusiasm among consumers for purchasing vehicles.