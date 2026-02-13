Retired Water Board GM arrested on corruption charges

Retired Water Board GM arrested on corruption charges

February 13, 2026   12:44 pm

A retired former General Manager of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has been arrested yesterday (12) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on corruption-related charges.

According to CIABOC, despite the then Chairman of the Board already having two state-provided vehicles for use, another vehicle was obtained on a rental basis using funds from the Kandy North Pathadumbara Integrated Water Supply Project.

It is alleged that a total of Rs. 12,750,000 was paid as rent for the vehicle without verifying the purpose or actual usage of the vehicle, causing a significant loss to the state.

The suspect is accused of disregarding standard procurement rules to award the vehicle supply contract to a specific private company.

The CIABOC stated that the contract was awarded to that company and payments were made without properly accepting the vehicle, thereby providing the supplier with an unfair advantage.

Accordingly, the retired General Manager of the NWSDB was arrested on these charges and produced before court, where an order was issued to remand the suspect until February 20.

