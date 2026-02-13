Case against ex-Minister Keheliya and family fixed for trial

February 13, 2026   01:52 pm

The Colombo High Court today ordered that the case filed by the Bribery Commission against former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and his family members, over allegations of illegal acquisition of assets, be taken up for hearing on April 27.

The case was taken up today (13) before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, said Ada Derana reporter.

After considering the facts presented by officials of the Bribery Commission and Attorney-at-Law Kanchana Ratwatte, who appeared on behalf of the defense, the judge fixed the trial to commence on April 27.

Additionally, the court ordered that summons be issued to the witnesses to appear before the court on that date.

The Bribery Commission has filed indictments against the defendants under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, alleging that they committed an offense by illegally acquiring assets during the period from August 13, 2020, to June 24, 2024, while Keheliya Rambukwella served as the Minister of Mass Media, Health, and Environment.

The indictments in this case have been filed against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshani Epa, daughters Chamithri Jayanika Rambukwella, Chandula Ramali Rambukwella and Amali Nayanika Rambukwella and son-in-law Isuru Pulasthi Bandara Polgasdeniya.

