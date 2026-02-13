First phase of first school term for 2026 ends

The first phase of the first school term for 2026 concluded today (13), the Ministry of Education announced.

Accordingly, the Ministry stated that all government and government-approved schools will be on holiday from today until March 2.

The Ministry has decided to commence the second phase of the first term on March 3, which is scheduled to continue until April 10.

Meanwhile, the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (2025) examination is scheduled to begin on February 17.

The Department of Examinations stated that the examination will be held from February 17 to February 26.

The Department has made arrangements to conduct this year’s Ordinary Level examination at 3,545 centers across the island.

Furthermore, measures have been implemented to prohibit all tuition classes, seminars and workshops related to the examination from midnight on February 11.