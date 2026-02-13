Sajith claims all five coal shipments to Lakvijaya Plant were substandard

February 13, 2026   01:54 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa alleged that all five shipments of coal imported for the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai contained substandard coal.

The Opposition Leader expressed these views during a meeting of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Development, which convened at the Parliament complex yesterday (13).

Senior officials from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), and the Lanka Coal Company were summoned to this committee meeting.

The primary focus of the discussion was the controversial coal shipments imported for the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai.

