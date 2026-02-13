Protesting fishermen to meet President for discussion today

February 13, 2026   02:17 pm

Fishermen engaged in a Satyagraha campaign in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, demanding permission to carry out Madel (seine net) fishing activities using tractor-mounted winches, have been granted a discussion with the President this evening (13).

The protest continues for the ninth consecutive day today (13).

The fishermen launched the Satyagraha on February 5, demanding the lifting of the ban imposed by the government on the use of tractor-mounted winches for Madel (seine net) fishing activities.

Despite heavy rains, the protesters had spent the night in front of the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (12), Ada Derana reporter said. 

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament (MP) Prasad Siriwardana was reportedly also present at the site at that time.

The fishermen further stated that although the issue had been discussed with relevant authorities on several occasions, no solution had been reached so far, and therefore, the Satyagraha is continuing for the ninth consecutive day today (13).

Police officers who arrived at the protest site have reportedly promised to arrange a discussion with the President.

