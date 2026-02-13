30kg of Kerala cannabis seized in Masar

A total of 30 kilograms of Kerala cannabis, with an estimated street value of approximately Rs. 10.5 million, has been seized during a joint operation conducted in the Masar area of the Palai police division.

The operation was carried out on February 12 by Palai Police, acting on information received from the Military Intelligence Corps.

During the raid, officers had recovered 14 parcels of Kerala cannabis.

No suspects have been apprehended during the operation while Pallai Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.