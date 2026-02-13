New Secretary appointed to Ministry of Digital Economy

Waruna Sri Dhanapala has been appointed as Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The letter of appointment was formally handed over to him this afternoon (13) at the Presidential Secretariat by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, the PMD reported.

Mr. Dhanapala, a Special Grade officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, had been serving as the Acting Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy from 29 November 2024 until his formal appointment.