President Dissanayake congratulates Bangladesh on democratic elections

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has extended his best wishes to the people of Bangladesh for reaffirming their faith in democracy following the country’s elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he also congratulated the Party chair of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman on leading the elections.

President Dissanayake said the results reflect the trust placed in Rahman’s leadership and expressed hope for further strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Bangladesh’s opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won a landslide parliamentary election today (13), returning to power after nearly two decades and positioning Tarique Rahman to become prime minister as the country emerges from months of unrest and economic disruption.