Fishermen end Satyagraha over seine fishing ban after talks with President

The Satyagraha campaign launched by a group of fishermen demanding the lifting of the government’s ban on the use of tractor-mounted winches for Madel (seine net) fishing has been called off, a short while ago.

The Satyagraha campaign, which had continued for nine consecutive days, was called off this evening following discussions held between representatives of the fishermen and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake earlier today (13).