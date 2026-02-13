Lawyer and wife killed in Akuregoda shooting: Karandeniya Sudda ordered hit?

The two persons, including a woman, who were shot dead this evening (13) near a supermarket in Akuregoda have been identified as an attorney who had represented the underworld figure known as “Karandeniya Sudda,” and his wife, police said.

The lawyer and his wife, who were inside a vehicle at the time of the incident, were shot and killed by two unidentified gunmen who also arrived in a car.

Police suspect that the killing was ordered by ‘Karandeniya Sudda’ over suspicions that the lawyer had allegedly provided information regarding his client to the organised criminal gang led by ‘Loku Patty.’

The deceased have been identified as a lawyer named Mallawarachchi, a resident of Pitigala, and his wife, police said.

According to police, the shooting was carried out using a T-56 assault rifle, and both the husband and wife were killed on the spot.

Several police teams, including three teams from Thalangama Police, are conducting further investigations into the incident.