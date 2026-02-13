Lawyer and wife killed in Akuregoda shooting: Karandeniya Sudda ordered hit?

Lawyer and wife killed in Akuregoda shooting: Karandeniya Sudda ordered hit?

February 13, 2026   08:03 pm

The two persons, including a woman, who were shot dead this evening (13) near a supermarket in Akuregoda have been identified as an attorney who had represented the underworld figure known as “Karandeniya Sudda,” and his wife, police said.

The lawyer and his wife, who were inside a vehicle at the time of the incident, were shot and killed by two unidentified gunmen who also arrived in a car.

Police suspect that the killing was ordered by ‘Karandeniya Sudda’ over suspicions that the lawyer had allegedly provided information regarding his client to the organised criminal gang led by ‘Loku Patty.’

The deceased have been identified as a lawyer named Mallawarachchi, a resident of Pitigala, and his wife, police said. 

According to police, the shooting was carried out using a T-56 assault rifle, and both the husband and wife were killed on the spot.

Several police teams, including three teams from Thalangama Police, are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)

GMOA assures no strike, pledges commitment to public wellbeing (English)

GMOA assures no strike, pledges commitment to public wellbeing (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)