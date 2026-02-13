Colombo will always stand as neutral venue for India-Pakistan engagements  MP Namal

Sri Lankan Member of Parliament (MP) and former Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has emphasized that Colombo could serve as a neutral venue for the resumption of bilateral ties between India and Pakistan.

Speaking in an interview with India’s NDTV, Rajapaksa highlighted on Pakistan’s recent turnaround in cricket and the broader role of sports in regional diplomacy.

He further said that Sri Lanka maintains close relationships with both India and Pakistan and is well positioned to facilitate talks.

“We believe in cricket as a sport, not as a political means. We should not mix sports with politics,” he said, underscoring the need to keep sporting engagements separate from political tensions.

He also reflected on the importance of regional stability, especially in the Indian Ocean region, stressing that cooperation among neighbouring countries is essential for economic growth and security.

Highlighting Sri Lanka’s balanced foreign relations, Rajapaksa recalled the assistance extended by both India and Pakistan to Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah, describing the importance of strong ties among the nations.