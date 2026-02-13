Ports Minister steps down from committee probing controversial release of 323 containers

Ports Minister steps down from committee probing controversial release of 323 containers

February 13, 2026   09:07 pm

Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunatilaka, has resigned from the Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to look into the release of 323 containers from the Colombo Port without being subjected to mandatory physical inspection.

The Parliamentary Select Committee, appointed to investigate and report on the release of the 323 containers without mandatory physical inspection and to submit its proposals and recommendations, convened for the third consecutive day on 11 February 2026 in Parliament under the chairmanship of Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara.

At the outset of the proceedings, the chair informed the Committee that Minister Karunatilaka had informed of his resignation from the membership of the committee.

He further stated that another member would be appointed in due course.

A group of officials from Sri Lanka Customs, including Director General Seevali Arukgoda, were summoned before the Committee, and evidence relating to the incident was recorded.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)

GMOA assures no strike, pledges commitment to public wellbeing (English)

GMOA assures no strike, pledges commitment to public wellbeing (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)