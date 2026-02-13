Ports Minister steps down from committee probing controversial release of 323 containers

Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunatilaka, has resigned from the Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to look into the release of 323 containers from the Colombo Port without being subjected to mandatory physical inspection.

The Parliamentary Select Committee, appointed to investigate and report on the release of the 323 containers without mandatory physical inspection and to submit its proposals and recommendations, convened for the third consecutive day on 11 February 2026 in Parliament under the chairmanship of Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara.

At the outset of the proceedings, the chair informed the Committee that Minister Karunatilaka had informed of his resignation from the membership of the committee.

He further stated that another member would be appointed in due course.

A group of officials from Sri Lanka Customs, including Director General Seevali Arukgoda, were summoned before the Committee, and evidence relating to the incident was recorded.