President agrees on immediate action plan during talks with protesting fishermen

A discussion between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Madel (beach seine net) fishermen who engaged in a protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat was held this afternoon (13) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The President invited the protesting fishermen to the Presidential Secretariat and held an extensive discussion with them, during which they briefed the President on the current situation relating to the Madel fishing industry, which commenced in 2010 and, due to labour issues, has been continued since 2013 using the winch method.

The fishermen’s representatives also expressed their gratitude to the President for granting this discussion and for paying attention to the situation they are facing, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Having listened attentively to all matters raised based on the experiences of the fishermen’s representatives, the President emphasized that the Government has no intention of undermining anyone’s livelihood while seeking solutions to the issues that have arisen in relation to the Madel fishing industry and that the Government stands for strengthening the economic condition of all.

The President further pointed out that, in seeking solutions to this issue, consideration must be given to complaints received from the general fishing community, environmental organisations, as well as reports submitted by State institutions engaged in scientific research on the matter, institutions under the Ministry of Fisheries and other relevant bodies, the PMD said.

The President highlighted the necessity of preventing any economic detriment to the fishing community, ensuring environmental safety, safeguarding the fishing industry and marine resources in accordance with international conventions for the welfare of future generations, and prohibiting the use of banned fishing techniques.

Agreement was reached for all parties to jointly propose the most suitable solutions through discussions within a short period and it was also decided to call off the protest, the statement said.

It was further decided that the relevant discussions, with the participation of all parties, would commence next Monday.

It was also agreed to arrange a discussion with the Ministry of Finance to address leasing and other payment-related issues faced by those currently engaged in the fishing industry under this method during the period in which the discussions are held, the statement added.