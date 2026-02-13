BASL condemns shooting of lawyer and wife in Akuregoda

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has strongly condemned the tragic shooting and assassination of an Attorney-at-Law and his wife today (13) at Akuregoda by a group of unidentified assailants.

While the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, the BASL stated that attacks of this nature pose a grave threat to the Rule of Law.

The association urged the Police to conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation, apprehend the perpetrators, and ensure they are brought before the law without delay.

The BASL also emphasized that concrete and proactive measures should be taken by law enforcement authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future.