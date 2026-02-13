MP Dilith Jayaweera claims Trinco Buddha statue incident used to stir national unrest

MP Dilith Jayaweera claims Trinco Buddha statue incident used to stir national unrest

February 13, 2026   10:06 pm

The leader of the Sarvajana Balaya and Member of Parliament, Dilith Jayaweera, today (13) claimed that the recent incident involving a Buddha statue in Trincomalee was deliberately used by the government to create unrest in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Colombo, he said, “We intervened to condemn this organized cultural attack being unleashed on the country. The Trincomalee incident is just one example. In reality, there have been many more serious incidents.

“It is clear that this is a tool used by the government to deliberately create instability and disrupt harmony among communities. This is evident to us,” he added.

