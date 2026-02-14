Fairly heavy showers likely in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in the Central and Uva provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambantota districts, today (14), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly heavy rainfalls about 50 mm are likely at some places in the Uva and Central provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern and North-central provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Moreover, fairly heavy showers about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.