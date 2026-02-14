US military says it struck a vessel in Caribbean, killing three

US military says it struck a vessel in Caribbean, killing three

February 14, 2026   06:37 am

The U.S. military said in a social media post that it had struck a vessel in the Caribbean on Friday, killing three people, the latest such incident in recent months.

President Donald Trump’s administration has touted its success at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels in the area.

The military said in a post on X the vessel was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Deputy Minsiter Sunil Watagala rejects allegations made by Ven. Kassapa Thero (English)

Deputy Minsiter Sunil Watagala rejects allegations made by Ven. Kassapa Thero (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)

GMOA assures no strike, pledges commitment to public wellbeing (English)

GMOA assures no strike, pledges commitment to public wellbeing (English)