US military says it struck a vessel in Caribbean, killing three
February 14, 2026 06:37 am
The U.S. military said in a social media post that it had struck a vessel in the Caribbean on Friday, killing three people, the latest such incident in recent months.
President Donald Trump’s administration has touted its success at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels in the area.
The military said in a post on X the vessel was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”
Reuters could not immediately verify the information.
Source: Reuters
