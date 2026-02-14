Woman allegedly set on fire by husband over domestic dispute
February 14, 2026 07:52 am
A woman has died after allegedly being set on fire in an incident reportedly stemming from a domestic dispute in the Parasangaswewa area of Medagama.
The victim, a 41-year-old resident of Parasangaswewa, succumbed to her injuries following the incident, which occurred yesterday (13).
Police investigations have revealed that the suspected murder was committed by her husband over a family dispute.
Parasangaswewa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident to apprehend the suspect.