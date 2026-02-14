Woman allegedly set on fire by husband over domestic dispute

A woman has died after allegedly being set on fire in an incident reportedly stemming from a domestic dispute in the Parasangaswewa area of Medagama.

The victim, a 41-year-old resident of Parasangaswewa, succumbed to her injuries following the incident, which occurred yesterday (13).

Police investigations have revealed that the suspected murder was committed by her husband over a family dispute.

Parasangaswewa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident to apprehend the suspect.